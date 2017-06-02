Inside the Barbican’s sci-fi movie wonderland

Delve deeper and you'll see the black, monolithic TARS robot from Interstellar, the humanoid Sonny from I, Robot and the smiling Twiki from the 1970s TV show Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. They're flanked by manuscripts, concept art and other intriguing props — one cabinet hides a metal chair designed by H. R. Giger for Alejandro Jodorowsky's unreleased film adaption of Dune. But the exhibition is about more than film set leftovers. There are books, adverts and contemporary art too. VFX companies Territory Studio and Double Negative have also set up small installations dedicated to their work on The Martian and Ex Machina.

Ahead of the exhibition's launch, Engadget was invited to walk around with camera in hand. The gallery below is a selection of our favorite displays.