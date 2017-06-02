Google Home will arrive in Canada on June 26th

Google is finally bringing its Home speaker to Canada. It took a while, but at least the tech titan didn't wait two years like it did with Android Pay, which just recently made its way to the country. If you're in Canada, you can now pre-order the smart speaker from the big G's online store or Best Buy for $179 CAD. Best Buy will throw in a free Chromecast, too, and is slashing $50 off the price of a Philips Hue starter kit if you order it at the same time. The Home comes loaded with Google's voice-activated Assistant, which will arrive in the region knowing both English and French. All you've got to do is start your sentences with "OK, Google" if you want to issue a voice command.
Assistant can use all of Google's services to conjure up answers to any question you might ask, including ones about weather and traffic conditions or the latest current and sporting events. You can ask it to play music from Google Play Music or Spotify, arrange your schedule and even to control other smart devices in your home. The speaker will land in the True North, strong and free on June 26th. Even if you don't pre-order, you'll be able to get one from various retailers aside from Google Store and Best Buy, including Bell, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions and Walmart.