'Rime' goes DRM-free after hackers crack the game in days

Baldman, a member of the game-cracking site Skidrow Games Reloaded, published a workaround yesterday -- less than a week since Rime's release. The makers themselves assumed it would take a few weeks before someone found a workaround to the anti-tampering code. Steam users demanded that the game should have the DRM security (the resource-hogging Denuvo) removed. Many players have noted that Rime's DRM is slowing save game load speeds as the software checks you're running a legit copy of the game. Development studio Grey Box's Cody Bradley noted that Denuvo could cause "a small performance hit".

The studio maintains that any game cracks can create quality problems with the title, but has already made good on its promise. On both Steam forums and its own official site, it told gamers that the new update, out now, will replace "the current build of Rime with one that does not contain Denuvo."