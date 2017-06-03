Verizon beefs up its prepaid plans' data allowance

In addition, the company says it "may prioritize your data behind other customers" in case of network congestion. Not to mention, your speeds will be throttled to 128kbps once you've used up your data allowance for the month, unless you're on the unlimited plan. (The good news is that if you still have some unused data left by the end of a billing period, it will carry over.)

If those "gotchas" don't faze you one bit, you can use any Verizon-compatible smartphone with the plans, including top-of-the-line choices like the latest iPhone and the Galaxy S8. The company is also giving away a $100 store credit if you sign up, but only for a limited time.