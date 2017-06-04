Implant-free stimulation could treat brain conditions

The resolution isn't as good as conventional stimulation techniques, but it's very precise. And importantly, it doesn't affect other parts of the brain -- you won't trigger side effects.

If the creators can refine their method to produce specific effects, they could use it to treat many of the conditions where deep brain stimulation is already useful, ranging from Parkinson's to depression. More importantly, the noninvasive nature should make it easy to tackle different conditions. You wouldn't have to think about wiring or new surgical procedures, after all. While this isn't likely to result in cures, it could lead to treatment that's easy, quick and consistently available.