Anki's cute Cozmo robot is coming to Canada in July

Outside of its robotic remote control cars, last year Anki released a palm-sized robot companion called Cozmo. As adorable as it is intelligent, it rolls around on its tank treads using its arm to interact with the environment and a built-in camera to recognize you or even your pets. Since its debut last fall it has received at least one software update, but was only on sale in the US.

Starting next month that will change when it goes on sale in Canada for $250 CA, before it expands to the UK, France, Germany and Nordic countries in September. Even if you live in the US, starting today you can order a $180 Collector's Edition of the bot that comes in a new Liquid Metal finish. Not sure if it's worth the cash? Check out our video and see if you can live without one of these rolling off of your desk every day.