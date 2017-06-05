Apple's Venmo competitor is built into iMessage

If you receive money, it'll go on something called an Apple Pay cash card. What's not clear is whether or not you can sync that card back to a bank account. Apple will certainly have more details about Apple Pay for iMessage once its website has updated with the details on iOS 11. We do know that Apple Pay for messages will work on the Apple Watch as well the iPhone.

Federighi showed a quick demo of Apple Pay in iOS11 on stage, and it's pretty basic. When you open the Apple Pay iMessage app, you can either request or send money and just tap a large box to enter the full amount. Hit send and then authenticate with your fingerprint and you're good to go.

Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!