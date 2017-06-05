Faraday Future will test its electric SUV by climbing Pikes Peak

Faraday says that the test vehicle will be production weight and specifications. While the company has been widely touting the vehicle's speed (zero to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds), this event will be highlighting the car's all-wheel steering that it says gives the vehicle better handling than a typical SUV.

The automaker has had its share of troubles. Including reports of unpaid bills and an exodus of high-level executives. It's currently searching for a CEO.

Faraday says the FF 91 will go into production in 2018.