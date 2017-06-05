Faraday Future will test its electric SUV by climbing Pikes Peak

Faraday Future announced that one of its FF 91 pre-production vehicles will be participating in the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The company says the race will be the first in a series public tests of the high-end electric SUV.
Faraday says that the test vehicle will be production weight and specifications. While the company has been widely touting the vehicle's speed (zero to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds), this event will be highlighting the car's all-wheel steering that it says gives the vehicle better handling than a typical SUV.
The automaker has had its share of troubles. Including reports of unpaid bills and an exodus of high-level executives. It's currently searching for a CEO.
Faraday says the FF 91 will go into production in 2018.