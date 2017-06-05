iOS 11's Photos app uses AI to make your shots better

Also, Apple is making some improvements that will help you capture more photos and videos. It's switching to HEVC (aka H.265) encoding for videos, which is twice as efficient as the H.264 format used today. For still shots, meanwhile, Apple is moving to HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format) to achieve similar space-saving. In theory, you won't have to worry quite so much about running out of storage when you're capturing every moment of your next vacation. We have questions about exporting images (how easy will it be to share JPEGs with everyone?), but this could be very helpful in a world where 4K video and large photos are becoming commonplace.

