The new Mac file system is all about speed and security

Along with the speed, APFS supports far more files than ever, letting you put 9 quintillion of them on a single volume. Security-wise, it includes multikey encryption, making it tough for bad guys (or law enforcement and spies) to crack even if they have physical access to your drive. That encryption will also work in a unified way across all of Apple's devices.

It's arguably a more important update on MacOS than other devices, because a lot of creative folks lean on their Macs for disk-heavy tasks like video and photo editing. As Apple VP Craig Federighi showed on the stage, copying files now runs multiple times faster on Apple File than the now-decades-old HFS filesystem. It not only offers better throughput, but faster latency -- important if you're handling lots of files.

Apple says that the new advanced filesystem, set to arrive later this year in High Sierra, is "optimized for modern storage," including fast SSDs, flash, Lightning and USB drives. It'll also easily adapt to future types of storage, the company says. The new filesystem will arrive sometime in September with the launch of MacOS High Sierra, as usual.

