macOS High Sierra includes changes to Safari, Photos and the file system

The first update is for Safari, with Federighi claiming that Safari tops all desktop browsers in speed -- he even went so far to say it's the world's fastest desktop browser. A Modern Javascript test claims the new Safari is 80 percent faster than Chrome. The browser also features autoplay blocking -- it detects sites that shouldn't be playing video and pauses them.

Safari also will deal with the various trackers that follow us around the internet with a feature called Intelligent Tracking Prevention. It uses machine learning to look for cross-site trackers and "segregates" them so that they can't keep tracking you. Anyone who is concerned with their privacy will likely want to check this out.

Photos got a big update last year, but Apple's dropping more improvements in High Sierra. There's now a persistent sidebar (like iPhoto had for years before Apple took it away), and when you set up "faces" to group various people you photograph, it'll sync from your desktop to other devices. Perhaps the biggest deal is that you can pop a photo out from the Photos app into a more robust editor like Photoshop and then sync the changes right back to your Photos library.

Naturally, Mail got a few updates as well. Spotlight search results have been improved, with some "top hits" showing up. There's also a split-view compose window that keeps the message you're replying to on one side and your new mail on the other. Lastly, Mail is more efficient, with your mail library size set to shrink about 35 percent.

Last year's update, macOS Sierra, continued the trend of Apple bringing a number of tools from iOS over to the Mac. Most notable was Siri appearing on your desktop, but other useful features included a universal copy and paste between iOS and the Mac, storage optimization using iCloud, Apple Pay in Safari and big redesigns to Photos, Apple Music and Messages.

Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!