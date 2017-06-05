Sony's new PS4 Slim is 1TB, gold and $249

Ahead of E3 (it starts this weekend, mind you) Sony has announced it's cut the price of the PlayStation 4, given it a new color and more internal storage. Between June 9th and June 17th you'll be able to get a gold-hued PS4 Slim with a 1TB hard drive for $249. Last week rumors started popping up about such, and now it looks as though Sony has confirmed this one. According to The Verge, other accessories and games will be on sale during the same period, which makes this sound like a physical version of the PSN sales Sony typically runs during E3.