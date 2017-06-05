The iMac Pro combines a familiar look with a dark twist

That is, until you see it in person. You won't be able to get an iMac Pro of your own until this December, but Apple had one setup waaaaay in the back corner of its WWDC demo area. Unfortunately, the spot where Apple installed the machine was almost as dark as the iMac Pro was. We couldn't touch it -- or even touch the table it was on, for that matter -- but the sleek, dusky look on display does wonders to make the iMac Pro seem distinct from the rest of Apple's desktops. Go on, take a closer look: