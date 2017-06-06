Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming worldwide

Twitch Prime subscriptions are more than a little handy. If you already have Amazon Prime, it lets you watch your favorite game stream ad-free (and support a favorite streamer) at no extra charge. However, it's only been available in a handful of countries so far. That changes today -- Twitch has made Prime subs available in over 200 countries and territories. So long as you can score an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription membership, you can throw your weight behind one subscription-enabled channel every month. You'll also get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9th.