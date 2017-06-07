Watch SpaceX land another rocket in crisp 4K

Missed the SpaceX launch that marked the first time it used a refurbished Dragon capsule for an ISS resupply mission? Well, that capsule has recently reached the space station, and the private space company has just released a 4K video showing the rocket it used for the mission making a perfect landing at Cape Canaveral. This is the 11th time a Falcon 9 was able to stick its landing, and it certainly won't be the last. SpaceX plans to repeat the feat again and again, both on land and at sea, in an effort to ensure that its rockets are perfectly reusable.
As for the refurbished capsule, it was first sent on a resupply mission back in 2014. The fact that SpaceX might be able to reuse both rocket and capsule in the future could mean great savings for the company and reduced launch costs for NASA and other clients.
You can watch the CRS-11 mission rocket land in the video below: