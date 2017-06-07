Waze arrives on Android Auto after a year-long wait

Rocking Android Auto and wondering why Google still hasn't added its Waze traffic-and-maps app to the platform yet? Well, we don't have an explanation, but we do have news that after Google talked about it at last year's I/O developer conference, the integration has finally happened, albeit in limited fashion. And so long as you aren't driving an Audi or Mercedes Benz with Android Auto (Google says they aren't compatible yet), if you signed up for the beta back in April, you can start testing. As Android Police notes, your phone running Android Auto won't be able to take advantage of this -- it's only for compatible stereo head units.