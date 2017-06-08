Apple remembered to add Touch Bar support to GarageBand

With the 10.2 update, users can now easily navigate through GarageBand projects, adjust levels and play instruments from the MacBook Pro's dynamic function row. For everyone else diving back in to GarageBand, you'll find the latest update also brings a "modern design with improved ease of use" and the ability to add track you started on the mobile versions of the app. There are also some new drum loop controls and a trio of new virtual drummers that can play Pop, "Songwriter" or Latin styles.

Touch Bar features aside, the latest update for GarageBand is a welcome one. Although there were a few incremental updates in between, it's been two years since Apple gave the app a proper feature release. It's also reassuring to see that Apple hasn't forgotten to update it's entry level software with some of those pro-level features.