Atlus is bringing three great JRPGs to North America for the 3DS

Radiant Historia Chronology is a turn-based RPG that gives you the power to travel backward and forward through time to change the course of history and achieve the "true ending." It's an enhanced remake of the beloved DS game Radiant Historia, which came too late in the console's life cycle, featuring "a great deal" of new gameplay and story content. A lot of older fans don't seem to happy with the remake's generic anime art style, but it's still a great way to experience the story for those who missed it.

Finally, Atlus is also releasing Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux in North America. It's a remastered version of the fourth entry in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise that features first-person navigation. Both Redux and Chronology will be released in early 2018, but all three games are now available for pre-order from Amazon and Videogamesplus in Canada.