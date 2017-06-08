iOS 11 users will never have to memorize a WiFi password again

Modern life with all of its technological conveniences can be an absolute wonder. Yet when you go to a friend's house and they spend 30 minutes trying to dig out a WiFi password from under their rug, all of that wide-eyed wonder quickly turns to rage. Luckily then, it looks like Apple has found a way to counter this devastating first world problem with iOS 11. According to 9to5 Mac, a new WiFi sharing feature will notify iOS 11 users when a visitor wants to join their network, automatically sharing their WiFi password with them if the host approves their request.
This isn't the first new feature that has been outed for Apple's latest operating system. Other leaks and rumors have stated that the upcoming OS will bring with it expanded NFC capabilities as well as the handy-sounding offloading feature. While no exact release date has been set for the new software, iOS 11 is will be coming to iPods and iPads this fall.