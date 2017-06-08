iOS 11 users will never have to memorize a WiFi password again

Modern life with all of its technological conveniences can be an absolute wonder. Yet when you go to a friend's house and they spend 30 minutes trying to dig out a WiFi password from under their rug, all of that wide-eyed wonder quickly turns to rage. Luckily then, it looks like Apple has found a way to counter this devastating first world problem with iOS 11. According to 9to5 Mac, a new WiFi sharing feature will notify iOS 11 users when a visitor wants to join their network, automatically sharing their WiFi password with them if the host approves their request.