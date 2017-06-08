'Life is Strange’ studio's ‘Vampyr’ arrives this November

Unfortunately, the lengthy new teaser video reveals little gameplay, only showing pre-rendered footage of people lurking moodily in dark places. With the developers promising players a semi-open world, fast-paced combat, and an environment where every in-game action carries a consequence, it's certainly an ambitious title. Yet, given how little of the game has been show both to the press and fans online so far, Vampyr is still a bit of an unknown quantity.

Until someone goes hands-on, it's difficult to say whether every aspect of the game will actually come together as promised. Perhaps during E3 next week, Vampyr will finally prove that it can fulfill all of its developer's lofty promises.