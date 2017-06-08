When we think of gaming headsets, our minds run screaming towards Turtle Beach, the apex predator in the space. In the run up to E3, the company is wheeling out a pair of new headsets that are compatible with both the Xbox One(s) and PlayStation 4. Although it's users in the former camp who may be more inclined to check these products out, since they ship with Microsoft's relatively new Xbox Wireless connection tech. As a consequence, these cans will join with your XBox One, S or (whatever they wind up calling) the upcoming Scorpio without any muss or fuss.