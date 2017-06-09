Show More Results

Levar Burton is reading to you again on his new podcast

'Levar Burton Reads' launches June 13th -- there are no rainbows involved.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
5m ago in Services
In a world where everyone has a podcast (or two -- you've subscribed to ours, right?), this new one is interesting. Levar Burton is joining the game with a new weekly storytelling podcast that should take millennials right back to their Reading Rainbow childhoods. Levar Burton Reads will be available for free on all platforms beginning June 13th, however starting with episode two, it will appear on Stitcher Premium a week early.

Since being acquired from Deezer by EW Scripps last year the app is (following the lead of others like Spotify and Google Play) investing in original podcasts, including this one. Whether you're a paid subscriber or not, following the podcast should be pretty easy (RSS, iTunes, Stitcher), unless you just want to wait for Burton to appear at an Engadget event again.

