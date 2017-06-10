We're live from E3 2017 in Los Angeles!

Oh, how time flies. We are back in Los Angeles to cover the world's biggest gaming event, E3. As ever, you can expect the next week to be full of news about the latest video games and, of course, upcoming consoles like Microsoft's "Project Scorpio." This year though, we're also going beyond that at the show. For the first time, Engadget will have a sleek stage inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, where we'll be interviewing people from the industry, playing game demos and giving you a news roundup so you don't ever miss a beat. It's akin to what we've been doing at CES.