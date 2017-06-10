We're live from E3 2017 in Los Angeles!

Oh, how time flies. We are back in Los Angeles to cover the world's biggest gaming event, E3. As ever, you can expect the next week to be full of news about the latest video games and, of course, upcoming consoles like Microsoft's "Project Scorpio." This year though, we're also going beyond that at the show. For the first time, Engadget will have a sleek stage inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, where we'll be interviewing people from the industry, playing game demos and giving you a news roundup so you don't ever miss a beat. It's akin to what we've been doing at CES.
Among those joining us on the Engadget E3 stage are execs from Xbox, HTC Vive, Arkane Studios and Konami, to mention a few. We'll have much more happening there from Tuesday, June 13th until Thursday, June 15th. That said, don't forget the show unofficially kicks off today, with EA hosting its always entertaining conference at 12PM PT/3PM ET. If you're not here in LA, grab some popcorn and bookmark this page so you can easily keep up with everything happening at E3 2017.