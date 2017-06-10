'Madden 18' story mode looks a lot like 'Friday Night Lights'

EA has yet to dive into the specifics of how the story will work, although FIFA will likely serve as a good benchmark. However it works, it's safe to say that EA sees the story mode as a way of keeping its sports titles relevant. Even if you're not interested in roster updates or gameplay mechanic tweaks, you might be more likely to snap up the next game in a series just to see the next plot twist.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!