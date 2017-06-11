'Assassin's Creed Origins' arrives October 27th

Besides a cinematic introduction, we also got to watch a few minutes of in-game footage, with Bayek on horseback, with his trusty bow, scouting an Egyptian town that appears more lively and richer than its predecessors. The protagonist also taps into a clever little ability that gives him (literally) a birds-eye view of areas in-game, without having to scale towers and walls.

Battles look relatively unchanged from older Assassin's Creed titles, although arrows and other projectile weapons appear to stick around longer in the sides of your enemies and wildlife. Talking of wildlife, basing a game in Egypt offers up plenty of animals beyond the equestrian kind: Elephants, leopards, hyenas and something resembling a giant water snake all get a quick tease, and it appears that some animals will work with Bayek, while others (most of 'em) will want a fight. Expect to hear more details in the next few months, but you can expect to play Origins when it launches October 27th.