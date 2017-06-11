Show More Results

'Dragon Ball Fighter Z' is a lavish 2D fighter coming to Xbox One

Mixing 3D and 2D graphics, Goku and friends have never looked better
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in AV
If you loved visual style of the Naruto: Ultimate Storm series, or just carry a childhood fascination with the Dragonball series (still!), Dragonball Fighter Z might be for you -- three-on-three battles, powered-up final forms, insane projectiles and energy beams are just the start. Notably the game going back to two-dimensional beat-em-up basics. Yep, while scene transitions and high-powered moves will see the camera shift to make fights more cinematic, the majority of the battle will place on just one plane -- with some teleporting and lighting fast dodging thrown into the mix. The game will launch (on Xbox One) in early 2018 -- though it doesn't appear to be a Microsoft-exclusive.

