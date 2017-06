Our long wait for Kingdom Hearts 3... is probably not close to ending. Still, fans can enjoy a new trailer that Square Enix premiered tonight at the LA performance of the Kingdom Hearts World Tour. There's plenty of gameplay and combat, as Sora, Donald & Goofy team up with Hercules in a Mt. Olympus level. Four years after our first glimpse of the game we still don't have a release date, but it ends with a tag promising another trailer and more information at the D23 Expo on July 15th.