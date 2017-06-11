Microsoft unveils the Xbox One X, the most powerful console ever

We also finally got to see what the console will look like. It's all black and boxy, like the original Xbox One, but its top portion hangs over a slimmer base. It looks like Microsoft tweaked the Xbox One S design a bit to be even more streamlined. Surprisingly, the company claims the Xbox One X is its smallest console ever.

Under the hood, the Xbox One X features a 6 teraflop GPU clocked at 1.17GHz and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. And, as we've previously heard, Microsoft says it'll be capable of 4K/HDR gaming with Dolby Atmos support (something the Xbox One already offers). If you don't have a 4K TV, Microsoft says the Xbox One X will also make games look better in 1080p, thanks to supersampling and its added horsepower.

The Xbox One X will also feature a 4K Blu-ray drive, like the Xbox One S, something that even the PlayStation 4 Pro doesn't support. You also won't have to rebuild your game library or buy new accessories for the Xbox One X, as it'll be compatible with everything from the Xbox One.

In another console first, Microsoft developed a liquid-cooled vapor chamber to keep the Xbox One X's hardware from overheating. That's something we've seen on PC gaming hardware, and given the amount of horsepower inside of the console, it makes sense for Microsoft to go the liquid cooling route. The last thing the company needs is a repeat of the Xbox 360's Red Ring of Death fiasco.

A new console wouldn't be anything without games, of course. Microsoft revealed that Forza Motorsport 7 will be launching alongside the Xbox One X. And yes, it'll be running at 4K/60 FPS. Based on a short clip we saw, the game's rain and sky effects look much more realistic than before (which, admittedly, were already pretty great). Forza 7 will also feature over 700 cars.

Developing...

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!