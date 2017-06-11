'Gone Home' follow-up 'Tacoma' arrives August 2nd

At last, we have a release date for Fullbright's Gone Home follow-up, Tacoma: August 2nd. The Portland-based developer showed a brief trailer during Microsoft's E3 press conference, full of beautiful spaceship corridors and meeting rooms. The game, if you're unfamiliar, will put you in the role of galactic detective, rewatching old holographic recordings in order to unravel what happened aboard the station. It's been a long time coming — the game was first announced at The Game Awards in 2014, and was delayed to "Spring 2017" more than a year ago. But given how influential Gone Home was...we're more than happy with the wait.