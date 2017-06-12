'Far Cry 5' has a cult-fighting dog

The gameplay teaser places the player right in the middle cult territory, with your team. From there, your squad approaches said cult church, which has a flaming cross casually hanging outside the front. Some poor soul gets beaned with a baseball bat while you approach the area cautiously. Then all hell breaks loose, regardless. We get introduced to Grace, your sniper support, Boomer (the dog!) who will fetch weapons for you -- and tackle anyone in your way. There's also Nick Rye, your air support. Co-op mode will recruit your online friends to help -- perhaps in the form of a giant truck ramming those cultists.

If you've missed Fallout 4's Dogmeat, there's a new virtual canine companion that wants your love. And justice. Or something. Far Cry 5 launches on February 27th across PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!