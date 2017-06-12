Google's smart keyboard recognizes your hand-scrawled emoji

Besides, there's a more practical addition: Gboard now suggests phrases while you type, not just individual words. This won't feed you whole sentences like Gmail's smart replies, but it'll be helpful whenever you're writing a common phrase (say, "what do you think?") and want to spare yourself the effort.

There are a few minor but helpful additions as well. If you use Gboard's signature search feature, it'll show multiple, more interactive result cards. Google is also expanding language support to include full feature support for languages like Hawaiian, Maori and Belgian French. It's not certain when iOS users will see these updates, but it's really just a matter of time.