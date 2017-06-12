'Horizon Zero Dawn' will get an expansion, 'The Frozen Wilds,' this year

The trailer didn't show off much in the way of gameplay detail, but the environments, costumes and robotic animals of Horizon Zero Dawn were all unmistakeable. And, of course, protagonist Aloy shows up at the end. How this all ties into the main game remains to be seen -- this trailer was short and mysterious. But, given how good the main game is, the more Horizon fun we can get, the better. Here's hoping there's a demo on the E3 show floor for us to check out.

