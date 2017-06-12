'Horizon Zero Dawn' will get an expansion, 'The Frozen Wilds,' this year

Horizon Zero Dawn is undoubtably one of the best titles in this console generation, and if you haven't gotten enough of the massive game, Sony has some good news for you. An expansion, entitled The Frozen Wilds, is set to launch later this year. An all-too-brief trailer was just shown off at Sony's big E3 press conference -- and as the name suggests, you're fully out in the wilderness here, making your way through a frozen tundra.
The trailer didn't show off much in the way of gameplay detail, but the environments, costumes and robotic animals of Horizon Zero Dawn were all unmistakeable. And, of course, protagonist Aloy shows up at the end. How this all ties into the main game remains to be seen -- this trailer was short and mysterious. But, given how good the main game is, the more Horizon fun we can get, the better. Here's hoping there's a demo on the E3 show floor for us to check out.
