'Skyrim' is coming to the PSVR after all

Fallout 4 isn't the only Bethesda title getting the VR treatment. During the Sony E3 announcement on Monday, the company confirmed leaks from earlier in the week that it is also porting Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the PSVR. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when the game will actually be released.
The company also revealed that Skyrim will be ported to the Nintendo Switch and, like the PSVR version, will leverage the motion controllers to reinvent the skills like lockpicking.
