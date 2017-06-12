Show More Results

Image credit: Bethesda
'Skyrim' is coming to the PSVR after all

No word yet on whether the Dragon Shout will involve actual shouting.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
41m ago in AV
Comments
Fallout 4 isn't the only Bethesda title getting the VR treatment. During the Sony E3 announcement on Monday, the company confirmed leaks from earlier in the week that it is also porting Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the PSVR. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when the game will actually be released.

The company also revealed that Skyrim will be ported to the Nintendo Switch and, like the PSVR version, will leverage the motion controllers to reinvent the skills like lockpicking.

