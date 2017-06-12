Watch Sony's E3 2017 event live right here at 9PM ET

Alright PlayStation fans, it's your turn. Sony's E3 2017 event is going down at 9PM ET/6PM PT tonight and we'll be there to bring you all of the news as it's announced. If you want to watch live at home, Sony is streaming the festivities on both Twitch and YouTube. You'll want to keep an eye on our liveblog as well. All of our insightful commentary will be there as announcements are made on stage, and we're expecting details on The Last of Us Part 2, a new God of War, Days Gone, Spider-Man and a lot more. You can keep it locked here when the time comes as we've embedded the stream down below for easy access.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

