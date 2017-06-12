The PS4-exclusive ’Spider-Man’ will arrive in 2018

In a lot of ways, what Sony showed off was very reminiscent of the Batman: Arkham series of games. There's plenty of Spider-Man stealth-attacking baddies from above, zipping from building to building with his web, and doing a bunch of fun-looking ground-based fights as well. There's just something about the combination that really brings the Batman games to mind.

But naturally Spidey has a few custom tricks up his sleeve, as a wonderful sequence near the end of the footage showed off. His agility and speed was on full display as he escaped a collapsing crane, and the spider-sense slows things down while you're in combat so you have time to make additional moves. Indeed, as the footage went on for longer, the game really started to set itself apart -- the action started moving real quick, in a way could only happen thanks to Spider-Man.

Of course, it's a much brighter and more comedic world, in tune with the sensibilities of Spider-Man. And you have the city of New York to play around in, though it wasn't clear from this gameplay how much of the city you could explore.

Unfortunately, there's no real release date yet beyond 2018, so fans will need to keep waiting to try this one out. But Sony left us with one last tease -- a look at Miles Morales, who looked admiringly at the work Spider-Man did in the gameplay footage. Whether or not he's the man behind the mask remains to be seen, though.

Nick Summers contributed to this story.