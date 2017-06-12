Show More Results

The Xbox One X vs. the original Xbox One: What's changed?

Microsoft's newest Xbox boasts souped up graphics in addition to a new look.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
40m ago in AV
While Project Scorpio was teased at last year's E3, it was only yesterday that we finally got a good look at Microsoft's latest console, now named the Xbox One X. It's the company's answer to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, bumping up the system's graphics capabilities while making a few other design tweaks in the process. For a better idea of all the key changes check out our chart pitting the three iterations of the Xbox One against each other, and check back later this year for our full review.

Xbox One X Xbox One S Xbox One (2013)
Price $499 starts at $299 starts at $299 (originally $499)
Dimensions 300 x 240 x 60mm (11.81 x 9.45 x 2.36 inches) 295 x 230 x 65mm (11.61 x 9.06 x 2.56 inches) 333 x 274 x 79mm (13.1 x 10.8 x 3.1 inches)
Weight 3.81kg (8.4 pounds) 2.90kg (6.4 pounds) 3.2kg (7.05 pounds)
Output resolution 720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR) 720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR) 720p, 1080p
CPU Custom AMD, 2.3 GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar APU, 1.75 GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar APU, 1.75 GHz 8-core
GPU 1.17 GHz, 6 TFLOP 914 MHz, 1.4 TFLOP 853 MHz, 1.3 TFLOP
RAM 12GB GDDR5 8GB DDR3 8GB DDR3
Internal storage 1TB 500GB / 1TB / 2TB 500GB / 1TB
Physical media 4K Blu-ray, DVD 4K Blu-ray, DVD Blu-ray, DVD
WiFi Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n
Wired network 10/100/1000 Ethernet 10/100/1000 Ethernet 10/100/1000 Ethernet
Ports HDMI 2.0b, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, IR blaster HDMI 2.0a, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, IR blaster HDMI 1.4, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, Kinect port
Power supply Internal Internal External
Controller Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support Original Xbox One wireless controller

