The Xbox One X vs. the original Xbox One: What's changed?

While Project Scorpio was teased at last year's E3, it was only yesterday that we finally got a good look at Microsoft's latest console, now named the Xbox One X. It's the company's answer to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, bumping up the system's graphics capabilities while making a few other design tweaks in the process. For a better idea of all the key changes check out our chart pitting the three iterations of the Xbox One against each other, and check back later this year for our full review.
|Xbox One X
|Xbox One S
|Xbox One (2013)
|Price
|$499
|starts at $299
|starts at $299 (originally $499)
|Dimensions
|300 x 240 x 60mm (11.81 x 9.45 x 2.36 inches)
|295 x 230 x 65mm (11.61 x 9.06 x 2.56 inches)
|333 x 274 x 79mm (13.1 x 10.8 x 3.1 inches)
|Weight
|3.81kg (8.4 pounds)
|2.90kg (6.4 pounds)
|3.2kg (7.05 pounds)
|Output resolution
|720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR)
|720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR)
|720p, 1080p
|CPU
|Custom AMD, 2.3 GHz 8-core
|AMD Jaguar APU, 1.75 GHz 8-core
|AMD Jaguar APU, 1.75 GHz 8-core
|GPU
|1.17 GHz, 6 TFLOP
|914 MHz, 1.4 TFLOP
|853 MHz, 1.3 TFLOP
|RAM
|12GB GDDR5
|8GB DDR3
|8GB DDR3
|Internal storage
|1TB
|500GB / 1TB / 2TB
|500GB / 1TB
|Physical media
|4K Blu-ray, DVD
|4K Blu-ray, DVD
|Blu-ray, DVD
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Wired network
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|Ports
|HDMI 2.0b, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, IR blaster
|HDMI 2.0a, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, IR blaster
|HDMI 1.4, S/PDIF, USB 3.0, Kinect port
|Power supply
|Internal
|Internal
|External
|Controller
|Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support
|Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support
|Original Xbox One wireless controller
