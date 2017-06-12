The Xbox One X vs. the original Xbox One: What's changed?

While Project Scorpio was teased at last year's E3, it was only yesterday that we finally got a good look at Microsoft's latest console, now named the Xbox One X. It's the company's answer to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, bumping up the system's graphics capabilities while making a few other design tweaks in the process. For a better idea of all the key changes check out our chart pitting the three iterations of the Xbox One against each other, and check back later this year for our full review.