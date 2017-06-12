'Zelda' and the Master Sword come to 'Skyrim' on Switch this fall 

Those are the Nintendo Switch exclusive features heading for the portable console's version of Skyrim when it hits stores this fall. Players who use Amiibo figures from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be able to get loot drops that contain Link's blue tunic, hylian shield and the sword of evil's bane itself. Better still? You'll be able to control both with the motion controls built into the console's joy-con gamepads.

Unfortunately, Bethesda didn't say when you'll be able to try these features out -- stating only that the game would release sometime this fall. Are those features enough to get you to return to the frozen north? Let us know in the comments below.

