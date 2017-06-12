'Zelda' and the Master Sword come to 'Skyrim' on Switch this fall 

When Nintendo used The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to tease it's new hybrid portable game console, a lot of us were left confused. Sure, portable Skyrim sounds great, but is it enough to get gamers to buy the game for a second, or even third time? No? How about if Bethesda throws in support for motion controls, Amiibo and adds in the Master Sword?
Those are the Nintendo Switch exclusive features heading for the portable console's version of Skyrim when it hits stores this fall. Players who use Amiibo figures from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be able to get loot drops that contain Link's blue tunic, hylian shield and the sword of evil's bane itself. Better still? You'll be able to control both with the motion controls built into the console's joy-con gamepads.
Unfortunately, Bethesda didn't say when you'll be able to try these features out -- stating only that the game would release sometime this fall. Are those features enough to get you to return to the frozen north? Let us know in the comments below.
