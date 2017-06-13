The FCC can’t limit excessive inmate phone call rates

This isn't the first rollback for the Trump administration, of course. It has withdrawn from the Paris climate change agreement, added nothing but more surveillance to US cybersecurity policy and may even revisit fuel efficiency rules for car makers. Current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has long opposed the caps on telephone rates. "Today, the DC Circuit agreed with my position that the FCC exceeded its authority when it attempted to impose rate caps on intrastate calls made by inmates," he said in a statement. Advocates of the caps are more devastated. ""We're profoundly disappointed," attorney Lee Petro told The Verge. "Families lose, privately owned [inmate calling service] providers will win." Petro also said that all options, including an appeal to the US Supreme Court, are being reviewed.