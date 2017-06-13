Nintendo is releasing Amiibo for a 'Legend of Zelda' add-on

Nintendo doesn't just want you to download add-on content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild... it wants you to snap up more figurines, too. The gaming giant has unveiled four Amiibo designed with the DLC (most notably The Champion's Ballad) in mind. Each represents a champion from one of Hyrule's races: Mipha (from the zora), Daruk (goron), Revali (rito) and Urbosa (gerudo). Nintendo hasn't said when they'll arrive or what they'll unlock, but it's safe to say they'll be available in time to use with the DLC packs arriving this year.