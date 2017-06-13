Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

Nintendo is releasing Amiibo for a 'Legend of Zelda' add-on

If you're committed to 'Breath of the Wild,' you can prove it.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
162 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Nintendo doesn't just want you to download add-on content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild... it wants you to snap up more figurines, too. The gaming giant has unveiled four Amiibo designed with the DLC (most notably The Champion's Ballad) in mind. Each represents a champion from one of Hyrule's races: Mipha (from the zora), Daruk (goron), Revali (rito) and Urbosa (gerudo). Nintendo hasn't said when they'll arrive or what they'll unlock, but it's safe to say they'll be available in time to use with the DLC packs arriving this year.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file