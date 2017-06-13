Live from Engadget’s E3 2017 stage: Interviews, panels and more!

Every year at CES we build a stage, invite fascinating people to come chat with us, and take a closer look at what really matters at the show. It's a blast! In fact, we have such a good time that we decided to do it again, only this time at E3 -- the epicenter of the gaming universe for the next few days. Join us as we discuss the news of the day and issues facing the industry, accompanies by a mix of masterminds and developers. Oh, and don't worry: We'll have plenty of time to play some new games, too. You'll find our full stage schedule below -- be sure to stay tuned.
Tuesday, June 13 (all times are PT)
- 12:05 - 12:45 PM: E3 daily recap
- 1:00 - 1:30 PM: The evolution of violence in video games
- 1:30 - 2:00 PM: An interview with Harvey Smith
- 2:00 - 2:15 PM: Sponsored by Lenovo - Legion PC / Motorola
- 2:15 - 3:00 PM: Overwatch gameplay (PS4)
- 3:00 - 3:30 PM: The problems with virtual reality
- 3:30 - 4:00 PM: Where is VR headed? (panel discussion)
- 4:00 - 4:30 PM: Game Theory gameplay exclusive: Duck Season Vive with a classic NES blaster
- 4:30 - 5:00 PM: VR, from video games to film: a chat with RYOT and Hulu
- 5:00 - 5:30 PM: TowerFall gameplay (PS4)
- 5:30 - 6:00 PM: Wipeout Omega Collection gameplay (PS4)
Wednesday, June 14 (all times are PT)
- 10:05 - 11:00 AM: E3 daily recap
- 11:00 - 11:30 AM: Funomena and the art of 'play'
- 11:30 - 12:00 PM: NES Classic E3 giveaway
- 1:00 - 1:30 PM: A look inside Microsoft's Xbox One X
- 1:30 - 2:00 PM: Five things you should know about Ni No Kuni 2
- 2:00 - 3:00 PM: Indies in 2017 (panel discussion)
- 3:00 - 3:30PM: How Built by Snowman became a mobile indie powerhouse
- 3:30 - 4:00 PM: Pro Evolution Soccer 2018: What's new?
- 4:00 - 4:30 PM: Rocket League and the future of eSports
- 4:30 - 5:00 PM: How video game soundtracks go from silicon to vinyl
- 5:00 - 5:30 PM: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gameplay (Nintendo Switch)
- 5:30 - 6:00 PM: MLB the Show 17 gameplay (PS4)
Thursday, June 15 (all times are PT)
- 10:05 - 10:45 AM: E3 daily recap
- 10:45 - 11:15 AM: Overcooked gameplay (PS4)
- 11:15 - 12:00 PM: 1997 was the greatest year for video games
- 1:00 - 1:30 PM: Game Jam: The Movie trailer premiere
- 1:30 - 2:00 PM: Duck Season Vive gameplay with a classic NES blaster
- 2:00 - 2:30 PM: TBD gameplay
- 2:30 - 3:00 PM: Is female representation in gaming actually Improving?
- 3:00 - 3:30 PM: Resident Evil gameplay PS4VR (PS4)
- 3:30 - 4:00 PM: Far Point gameplay on PSVR (PS4)
- 4:00 - 5:00 PM: E3 wrap-up with the Engadget staff
