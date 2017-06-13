Live from Engadget’s E3 2017 stage: Interviews, panels and more!

Every year at CES we build a stage, invite fascinating people to come chat with us, and take a closer look at what really matters at the show. It's a blast! In fact, we have such a good time that we decided to do it again, only this time at E3 -- the epicenter of the gaming universe for the next few days. Join us as we discuss the news of the day and issues facing the industry, accompanies by a mix of masterminds and developers. Oh, and don't worry: We'll have plenty of time to play some new games, too. You'll find our full stage schedule below -- be sure to stay tuned.