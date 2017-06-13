'Metroid' is really, truly back

Yep, the last Metroid title we saw was a 3DS-only multiplayer shooter that didn't really follow on from the Prime series, so the existence of Metroid Prime 4 will be welcome news to a lot of Samus fans.

The fact that MP4 is coming to the Switch was literally all we got -- but it adds to the company's momentum for bringing its biggest properties to Switch. Zelda? Check. Mario Kart and Mario World? Check. Alongside Pokemon, Metroid Prime will eventually join the Switch's A-Team lineup. Still waiting on that Mario Paint Switch, though.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!