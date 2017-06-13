Microsoft rolls out space-saving Files on Demand to Windows Insiders

Dropbox released a similar system this past January called Smart Sync. It lets Dropbox Business users view and make changes to documents without having to launch Dropbox's web interface, and it will work across Mac and Windows systems. The killer feature of both services is that online files look just like local ones - you won't have to worry about managing storage space for online files. Files On Demand works with your personal and work OneDrive, Microsoft's Dona Sarkar told Thurrott, along with any of your SharePoint Online team sites.

The install of Files on Demand is simple and quick, according to Thurrott, and it seems to work as planned. There's a new status column that tells you which of your files are on OneDrive. The feature should be available for all users with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.