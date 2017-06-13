Seagate’s new PS4 hard drive tacks on 2TB of extra storage

While that's not quite as large as Seagate's 8TB Xbox One storage device, Microsoft's console has supported external HDDs since 2015, and you can bet this is just the opening salvo of PS4-designed ones. Using one custom-made for the console means the PS4 recognizes it immediately, sets up in under three minutes and won't void the system's warranty.



Seagate's PS4 Game Drive, as it's called, hooks up to the console via USB 3.0, meaning users can install games to and play them straight from the storage device. It works with both PS4 and PS4 Pro and will retail for $80 and be available later this month.