The Xbox One X is aspirational in the purest sense of the word

To get the most out of the One X, you need to spend even more than the $500 Microsoft is asking for. 4K TVs have dropped in price dramatically, so taking advantage of HDR video and UHD's millions of pixels is less of a bank-breaking proposition. But if you're the type who's after pristine image quality -- seemingly who the target market is here -- an entry-level Vizio isn't going to do it for you. Which makes upgrading to the One X an even more expensive proposition.

And then there's audio. Dolby and Microsoft had their theater kitted out with a 7.4.1 Atmos setup; seven surround sound speakers, four ceiling-pointed ones and a gigantic subwoofer. Most people play games either through their TV speakers or dedicated headphones, though. Atmos is something exotic and likely incredibly out of reach for most people -- even for someone like me with a dedicated 5.1 surround sound system in a modest apartment.

No matter, because whether you'll be able to use it or not, this fall, Microsoft will issue a patch for Gears of War 4 that adds native support for Dolby Atmos.

How does it sound? Based on the demo I saw (and heard), really good. At one point, a helicopter hovering behind me fired off some rockets and hearing the sound of them whoosh overhead, from the back of the room to the front, was undeniably cool. Very subtle, yes, but still very cool.

Sure you could always use a pair of headphones paired with Dolby's relatively new Access app (which uses software to bring positional audio to any pair of existing cans), but it's really hard to beat the spatial separation of having discrete speakers placed around a room. Specifically, it's incredibly difficult for headphones to trick your brain into thinking that dialog from the center channel is firing directly at you.

Right now, it'll cost at least $1,600 ($500 for the One X, around $700 for the speakers and receiver and $428 for a Vizio E series display) to actually use the One X to its fullest potential -- four years after spending $500 for the Xbox One, or a little over a year after spending $400 on a One S. There's still six months before the system's November 7th retail release, though, so we still have time for Microsoft to prove the One X's value proposition for everyone -- not just the well-heeled.

