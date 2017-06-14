'Minecraft' looks like a completely different game in 4K

Minecraft is getting a lot of love from Microsoft this year. The Better Together update lands in August and it's huge -- crucially, it moves the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Minecraft to the Bedrock Engine, which already powers the mobile, Windows 10, Amazon Fire and VR versions of the game. This means Minecraft will finally be the same experience across all of these devices, receiving the same updates and DLC, and enabling cross-platform play.

The Better Together update won't apply to the PlayStation 4 -- or PS4 Pro -- version of Minecraft right away.

"It's not for lack of wanting to or effort on our part," senior global communications manager Aubrey Norris told Engadget. "We are in discussions with our partners right now. We want PlayStation and we invite Sony to bring PlayStation players onto Bedrock."