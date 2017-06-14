Razer's Blade Stealth packs a larger display into a familiar frame

Be prepared to pay more for the larger panel. The 13.3-inch model is shipping today from Razer's online store (it hits retail stores later in June), but only in a decked-out $1,399 configuration with a 2.7GHz Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. While those are useful upgrades, the 12.5-incher's $999 starting price sounds like a bargain in comparison. And of course, that's excluding the Core enclosure and dedicated graphics card you'd need to realize Razer's vision of plug-in gaming prowess. This isn't a replacement (the 12.5-inch version is sticking around) -- it's a premium model for people who want a more powerful system without springing for the bulkier and pricier standard Blade.

On top of this, Razer just unveiled the Thresher Ultimate headset for PS4 and Xbox One gamers. The over-ear wireless set delivers 7.1-channel Dolby surround through larger-than-usual 50mm drivers, and carries a retractable microphone boom for coordinating with your teammates. You can pre-order the Thresher Ultimate now ahead of its expected July release for $250. That's expensive, but it covers many of the bases when it comes to gaming audio.

