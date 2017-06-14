Sling TV’s improved DVR won’t delete your recordings

There are a few other minor upgrades, too, including an improved interface that groups recorded episodes into show folders and the option to record straight from a franchise's front page. This comes weeks after their last UX upgrade that introduced a streaming service-standard grid layout and improved algorithms to serve up trending content.



With live TV getting more and more crowded with YouTube TV, Hulu (which recently added live television) and AT&T's DirecTV Now, Sling TV has focused on improving its standout DVR features. Back in April, it expanded its $5 for 50GB "First Look" offer to Apple TV, Android and Roku owners. But crucially, Sling TV now lets you protect content forever (or until you stop subscribing): As TechCrunch points out, PlayStation Vue only saves shows 28 days past air date, while YouTube TV holds them for 9 months