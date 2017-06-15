Logitech's wireless mouse charging tech feels like a miracle

In my brief hands on session with the G703 and G903, both mice felt smooth and incredibly responsive. The G703 is smaller and has fewer buttons, but it held up to an Overwatch session that involved lots of fast movement. The G903 felt more contoured to my hand, and if I was a more serious PC gamer, I'd appreciate its configurable buttons. Both mice rely on a small puck that sits at their base to handle the wireless charging. What's most impressive about that technology? It's hard to notice it's even there. A small LED on the PowerPlay pad indicates that the mouse is charging -- but that's it.

Even though I play plenty of games on my PC, I've never shied away from wireless mice. But more serious gamers, especially those involved in eSports, still have their superstitions around them. It's unclear if Logitech can actually tempt them over, but both Lightspeed and PowerPlay are the strongest arguments yet that you shouldn't overlook wireless mice.

Logitech's PowerPlay system isn't coming out until August, but we'll definitely take a closer look then.

