Engadget at E3: Why Konami has high hopes for 'PES 2018'

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 promises to be the franchise's best title in years, thanks to a combination of smoother gameplay and improved life-like graphics. Then there's the fact you'll be able to play My Club matches as Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist. Sure, it's a pure marketing move, but that doesn't mean it won't be fun to have him play for your team. We had the game's global brand product and manager, Adam Bhatti, join us on our E3 stage to talk more about these features, as well as whether or not Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 will be getting a Nintendo Switch version. Spoiler alert: That's not a yes-or-no question.