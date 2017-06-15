The Morning After: Thursday, June 15th 2017

That water, though.'Minecraft' looks like a completely different game in 4K

The best demonstration of the Xbox One X's 4K capabilities comes from an unlikely, blocky source: Minecraft. Behind closed doors at E3 2017, Microsoft showed off a handful of games it upgraded to 4K just for the Xbox One X, including Gears of War 4, but Mojang's cube-based crafting game clearly gets the most drastic upgrade.

There's also a 7.1-channel headset for PS4 and Xbox gamers.Razer's Blade Stealth packs a larger display into a familiar frame

While the Razer Blade Stealth is a solid laptop, that 12.5-inch display isn't for everyone. The company is setting things right, though. A new version of the Stealth stuffs a 13.3-inch, 3,200 x 1,800 touchscreen into a similar body. Yes, the system is slightly heavier (2.93 pounds versus 2.84), but you're still getting that half-inch thickness and a claimed nine hours of battery life. The most conspicuous change is the US option for a gunmetal gray color (shown below) with a much subtler logo on the lid. Meaning, you won't have to explain Razer's bright green touches at your next business meeting.



Has it really caught up to Chrome?Firefox finally unveils its faster, more memory-efficient browser



Years after its competitors added multiple process tech that sped things up and reduced memory usage, Mozilla has finally implemented the technology in Firefox. That means version 54 is more efficient than its predecessors, and according to VP Nick Nguyen "make better use of the hardware on your computer, so Firefox can deliver you more of the web ... with less waiting." He even claimed that it uses "significantly less RAM than other browsers on Windows 10, macOS and Linux" -- is that enough for you to switch back?



The brand is duking it out for last placeEngadget editors prove skill is not necessary to enjoy 'Gran Turismo Sport;

There's video evidence.

Mario's newest adventure is creative, fun and kind of weird.'Super Mario Odyssey' may look bizarre, but it feels just right

Super Mario Odyssey is an evolution on the now classic open-exploration platforming of Sunshine and Mario 64. Just like in those games, players have free reign to wander around myriad unique and interesting worlds, choosing if and when they want to continue the game's story by hunting down collectibles and completing challenges. The difference here, on Mario's true Switch debut, lies in the worlds Mario explores. They are much, much more vast -- and often wildly different in style to one another.

Your very own character and a whole universe to explore.The ambition of 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' might exceed the hype



Arguably the biggest surprise of E3 2017 was a minute-long trailer teasing a game that barely seems recognizable to the original Beyond Good and Evil. But even the anticipated return of the cult hit might not match the vision that director Michel Ancel and his team has for the sequel. Ancel himself outlines what we can expect from the return of the quirky game.

Really?Netflix has more US customers than the cable companies

Netflix has more US customers than the cable companies

According to Leichtman Research, Netflix's 50 million US subscribers make it bigger than all the major cable TV providers combined (estimated at 48 million or so). That doesn't include the 30 million-plus and growing number who get their TV from satellite (or internet TV, of course), but it's still an impressive mark.



This is no quick-and-dirty remaster'Shadow of the Colossus' was rebuilt from the ground up for PS4

According to Shuhei Yoshida, when SotC comes to your PS4, the only thing that will remain of the original is its core gameplay. Everything else has been revisited and recreated for high-res gaming.

But wait, there's more...